AI-Generated Messi Artwork Sells for 1.8 Million Dollars

July 24, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

You’ve seen it in the movies: a gentleman with a gavel looks around the room and calls out, “First, second, third – sold!” The winning bidder beams with joy, clutching their new artwork.

This still happens today – but now, it also happens online. And yes, serious money changes hands there too. Case in point: auction house Christie’s recently held an online sale for Living Memory: Messi – A Goal in Life, a collaborative digital AI artwork by Refik Anadol and football legend Lionel Messi. The final price? An impressive $1.87 million.

The proceeds from the sale will benefit various charitable organizations. The piece was sold as an NFT (non-fungible token), with payment made in cryptocurrency. The buyer’s identity remains undisclosed.

The digital artwork centers on Messi’s iconic goal from May 27, 2009 – a moment that secured FC Barcelona’s Champions League title and completed their historic treble, including the La Liga title and Copa del Rey. Refik Anadol explained that the goal was more than just a sporting moment; it carried emotional weight, both for Messi and for millions of spectators. His aim was to let viewers feel those emotions through the artwork.

To achieve this, the project used nine different AI algorithms and processed millions of data points. The result: a piece that captures not just Messi’s movements, but his memories and emotional experience as well. The technical details can be found in this post.

While million-dollar digital art is nothing new – just look at the ongoing NFT craze – this project holds special relevance for the digital signage industry. Refik Anadol’s work often uses large-scale screens as integral parts of the artistic experience. In fact, the Messi piece was exhibited publicly at Rockefeller Center before being sold.

The auction once again highlights a crucial point: never underestimate the value of compelling content. And this doesn’t apply only to massive LED displays. Even everyday digital signage – like wayfinding displays or digital menuboards – deserves high-quality, targeted content. It doesn’t have to be a Refik Anadol original to make an impact.