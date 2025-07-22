Moment Factory’s Immersive Night Walk Is Coming to Istanbul

July 22, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Montreal-based Moment Factory is known worldwide for its immersive digital experiences, whether in the form of public art or ticketed shows. Last year, they began licensing these shows to event organizers internationally. One of their most popular formats is Astra Lumina, a magical multimedia night walk. With Astra Lumina Istanbul, the experience has now arrived in Europe.

The Lumina Night Walk has already been brought to life 26 times across eight countries, including Australia. The team at Devin Entertainment, who introduced the event to Istanbul, drew inspiration from the Los Angeles edition. They chose to bring the experience to Maslak Forest, bordering Istanbul’s Maslak business district in Sariyer on the European side of the city. The project was a collaborative effort with Moment Factory’s teams in Canada and France.

Moment Factory offers licensed experiences like Astra Lumina under its “Moment Factory Originals” sub-brand. Most of these formats combine various media – Astra Lumina, for example, features lighting effects, projections, physical installations, and digital displays.

