LA’s Sunset Strip Just Got Its First Anamorphic LED Screen

July 21, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

A ride down LA’s Sunset Strip is like a journey through the history of out-of-home advertising. Some remnants still linger of the iconic billboards that showcased the Beatles parading over Hollywood’s hottest nightclubs in the 80s. Today, nearly half the billboards on the Strip are owned by streaming giant Netflix, which began steadily acquiring OoH inventory from media owner Regency in 2018.

But there’s another disruptor on the Strip – DooH network operator Orange Barrel Media (OBM). In partnership with the City of West Hollywood and famous artists, OBM has been developing screens that function as much as architectural landmarks as they do advertising platforms. The first was a large, space-shuttle-like structure known as Sunset Spectacular.

Now, OBM has activated another DooH installation on the Strip — this time, an L-shaped screen designed specifically for anamorphic campaigns. It’s the first of its kind on Sunset. The screen is mounted on the Now building, a three-story mixed-use office complex located at the intersection of La Cienega and Sunset.

The display covers 232 square meters (2,500 square feet), including an underside screen. The main face measures 5.8 by 33.5 meters (19 by 110 feet). All display surfaces use LED panels from Daktronics with a 6-millimeter pixel pitch.

Unlike most 90-degree LED builds, this one doesn’t smoothly wrap around the corner but protrudes from the building, which required special attention from the Daktronics engineering team. “We conducted studies to ensure the underside was visible from all appropriate viewing angles,” said Steve Bayer, Director of Special Projects at Daktronics. “The underside displays feature louver-less faces — a feature that isn’t very common in the industry — to ensure content is visible as intended and helps this project stand out.”

The screen will host a mix of commercial and artistic content, including the Art on Sunset public arts program. Managed by OBM in partnership with the City of West Hollywood, the initiative features video art, animation, and photography, with a focus on local artists.

According to OBM, the screen receives over 2 million weekly impressions.