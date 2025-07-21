Almo’s Linklab Wants to Take the Headache Out of DV-LED for AV Integrators

July 21, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Earlier this year, U.S. ProAV distributor Almo, consolidated its service offerings under a new sub-brand: Linklab. Led by former Director of Services, now Vice President Cory Allen, Linklab allows AV integrators to bolster their own offerings through a range of services, including design, installation, content creation, and ongoing support.

To strengthen its capabilities in the growing direct-view LED segment, LinkLab has partnered with Texas-based Ion Visual Solutions, who specializes in DV-LED installations. The collaboration aims to streamline the delivery and execution of DV-LED projects – or, as Cory Allen puts it: delivering LED installations “without the headaches” the technology still gives many integrators.

Through this partnership, Linklab gains access to Ion’s technical expertise, while Ion benefits from the operational advantages that come with Linklab’s connection to Almo, including improved pricing, product availability, detailed reporting, and commissioning services.