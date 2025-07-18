AI in Digital Signage: Lukas Danek on How SignageOS Integrates AI Across Teams

July 18, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Some may argue that the digital signage industry has been slow to embrace AI. But that claim doesn’t hold up across the board. In fact, many software vendors are actively experimenting with AI agents and tools to automate workflows for their users. Internally, companies across the industry are also seeing AI completely reshape how their teams operate.

One company that’s been quick to adopt AI is SignageOS, a provider of middleware and remote device management solutions. Still relatively young, the company has experienced rapid growth over the past year – and had to scale fast. To understand how they’re using AI to drive that growth and efficiency, we spoke with co-founder and CPO Lukas Danek.

“First we encourage the team to leverage tools that make them more productive, specifically highlighting that AI is not here to replace teammates but to boost overall productivity”, says Danek, “Especially when automating tedious and repetitive tasks – like documentation, ticket triage, and testing.” He emphasizes that while AI use is encouraged, every tool is vetted to ensure it meets security standards, particularly around data privacy.

AI in Business Operations

As a Google Workspace organization, SignageOS uses Google Gemini to summarize meetings, extract action points, and document decisions. These outputs are automatically synced to ClickUp, the company’s centralized platform for project management and internal documentation.

With ClickUp used company-wide, ClickUp AI generates daily and weekly summaries that give teams an overview of all organizational activity.

The company has also built a custom Slackbot that extracts tasks and summaries from Slack. It uses ChatGPT to add additional context and categorize the content, and then send those additions back to ClickUp.

AI in Engineering

On the engineering side, SignageOS utilizes Claude Sonnet CLI for development automation and agent-driven workflows. The team uses the agentic approach to apply security patches, generate test data and cases, and even complete small development tasks autonomously. According to Lukas Danek, 80 to 90 percent of these tasks can be automated up to the review stage, significantly speeding up development.

The engineering team also runs its own MCP server.

A Modular, Purpose Built AI Stack

To summarize, rather than rely on a single AI platform, SignageOS uses a modular approach – choosing several low level tools and integrating them into their existing workflows.

Their stack includes:

ChatGPT for general AI tasks

Claude for code-related work

ClickUp AI for task management and operational visibility

Make.com for building internal automations