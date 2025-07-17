Robotic Smart Store Lands in Hollywood, Courtesy of Ex-Amazon Exec

July 17, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Across Europe, many major food retailers already operate their own autonomous smart stores. These small, box-like shops are especially popular in the DACH region. That’s partly because it’s becoming harder to find staff, and night-time opening hours are very restricted. Another reason is they help fill supply gaps in rural areas.

These issues aren’t as common in places like the U.S., where the market is less regulated and rural communities are more spread out. But autonomous stores are popping up, nonetheless. A new one has just been opened in Hollywood by VenHub Global, an AI and robotics company founded by former Amazon logistics executive Shahan Ohanessian.

VenHub first introduced its robotics-based smart store concept in 2023, but only saw it brought to life this year. The Hollywood store, just steps from the Hollywood Bowl and the Walk of Fame, is one of the first ones.

“Hollywood never slows down, and neither do the people it serves,” says Ohanessian. “We built this store to serve them. Whether you’re heading to a show, finishing a shift, or running late-night errands, VenHub is open 24/7, contactless, and always ready. It’s retail that fits the pace of real life.”

At the Hollywood Smart Store, customers are served by robotic arms through four delivery windows. Inside, the store holds around 400 different products. The whole setup basically looks like a giant vending machine.

VenHub delivers the store as a fully assembled unit and claims to make it fully operatable within seven business days. Shahan Ohanessian sees strong potential for this concept in places like event venues, sports arenas, and corporate campuses.

“Everyone is looking for retail solutions that are reliable, efficient, and designed for today,” Ohanessian continues.”Our production capacity is expanding quickly. Several new states are already in development, and we will be announcing more as we scale across California and other states.”

Ohanessian’s vision is to create truly smart retail experiences. The Hollywood store is the fourth VenHub location in Los Angeles, following recent openings in North Hollywood, Glendale, and the Metro Transit Center at LAX.