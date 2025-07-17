Riyadh’s Record-Breaking Skyway Network Features Hyper-Personalized Signage System

July 17, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) now holds the world record for the largest above-ground pedestrian network. The air-conditioned skywalks stretch over 15.46 kilometers (9.6 miles), linking 95 buildings and connecting directly to the subway. It’s all part of KAFD’s vision to become a world-class smart city.

That vision also includes strategic and smart wayguiding, which is supported by a signage system that was designed and implemented by Professional Signs – a branch of Dubai-based integrator Blue Rhine Industries – a few years back. Using sensors and facial recognition cameras, it guides people through the district, both on the skywalks and at street level.

The signage network at KAFD includes over 15,500 static signposts and 355 digital screens. Among them are interactive kiosks that use facial recognition cameras to offer personalized directions and interactive maps. These aren’t off-the-shelf kiosk products – they have been custom-made to match the static displays and KAFD’s overall aesthetic.

Still, the signage likely made up just a small part of the overall Skywalk budget. The project used enough glass to cover four FIFA soccer fields and around 3,000 tons of steel to build the connecting bridges. With that, KAFD officially surpassed the previous skywalk record held by Minneapolis.