Avixa Modernizes CTS Program with Streamlined Courses and More Access

July 16, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

ProAV association Avixa has refreshed its Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) program with a series of updates to both its online and in-person training. The new lineup of courses has been redesigned and rebranded to create a more flexible learning path for anyone looking to grow in the ProAV industry.

Avixa says the updates reflect the changing needs of the field and aim to make it easier for people to get started – no matter their background or experience level.

Here’s what the updated CTS Prep Pathway looks like:

Quick Start: Onboarding the AV industry – An engaging online course providing an introduction into pro AV.

Onboarding the AV industry – An engaging online course providing an introduction into pro AV. CTS 1: AV Technology (Previously Essentials of AV Technology) – Providing foundational knowledge required for aspiring AV professionals; required to progress to CTS 2: Applied AV and AV Project Process. Training is available online or in-person.

AV Technology (Previously Essentials of AV Technology) – Providing foundational knowledge required for aspiring AV professionals; required to progress to CTS 2: Applied AV and AV Project Process. Training is available online or in-person. AV Math – Optional training to increase confidence and master common AV calculations ahead of the CTS exam. Training is available online.

– Optional training to increase confidence and master common AV calculations ahead of the CTS exam. Training is available online. CTS 2: Applied AV and AV Project Process (Previously CTS Prep) – Equipping AV professionals with the information to take the CTS exam. Training is available online or in-person

Applied AV and AV Project Process (Previously CTS Prep) – Equipping AV professionals with the information to take the CTS exam. Training is available online or in-person CTS Quick Prep – An optional in-person session that provides extra exam drills and practice

– An optional in-person session that provides extra exam drills and practice CTS Exam

To support exam prep, Avixa now offers an expanded pool of 200 sample questions online.

The full CTS Prep Pathway is available as a bundled package, and Avixa Elite Members continue to get full access to all courses in the series.

After earning the CTS credential, professionals can continue their learning journey by pursuing the CTS-I (installation) or CTS-D (design) certifications to build specialized expertise.

The CTS program is a globally recognized credential, with more than 14,800 professionals certified worldwide.