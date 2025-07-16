430 Square Feet of Absen LED Powers Australia’s Expo 2025 Pavilion

July 16, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

In Japanese Osaka, 150 countries are currently showing their vision of “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”. One of the pavilions that’s being praised for its immersive design is Australia’s.

Titled “Chasing the Sun,” the pavilion incorporates more than 430 square feet of LED displays from Chinese manufacturer Absen. Four types of LED products are used throughout the space to represent different environments across Australia.

In the Sea Country section, overhead screens present marine ecosystems and highlight the role of First Nations communities in ocean stewardship. The Celestial Skies zone features ceiling-mounted displays that depict the Australian night sky and share Indigenous knowledge of astronomy and seasonal patterns. The forest area includes eucalyptus tree structures with embedded LED panels simulating sunlight and showing native wildlife.

The most widely used technology in the pavilion is Absen’s K1.8 V3 series, with 29 screens covering 123.5 square meters. These are installed across several zones, including the entrance and exit portals, Sea Country, Land Country, and VIP areas. Some displays are shaped like trees or the map of Australia.

In the Sea Country zone, the PL 2.9 Plus V2 series is suspended from the ceiling to form part of the overhead experience, with four ceiling-mounted panels and one larger central “sun screen,” totaling 45 square meters.

The VIP room includes three wall-mounted X136 screens, each 136 inches, used for presentations and private events. Outside, a PL 2.9W Plus V2 screen measuring 12 by 16 meters is positioned at the forecourt to display content to incoming visitors.

Expo 2025 will be open until October 13 – the next one will take place in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh in 2030.

Here’s a video walkthough of the Australian pavilion:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>