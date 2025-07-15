Submissions Open for 2026 Digital Signage Awards

July 15, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

The Digital Signage Awards, held annually during the ISE in Barcelona, are now open for submissions. Companies with completed digital signage projects can apply until September 30.

This year, there are 24 award categories, including a new one: “Green Signage.”

The awards are open to integrators, hardware providers, software developers, agencies, and site operators—anyone involved in the design and execution of a project. Eligible projects must be completed between July 1, 2024, and September 30, 2025.

The awards ceremony will take place on Monday, February 2, 2026, the evening before the next ISE. This year’s headline sponsor is Google ChromeOS.