Microsoft Pushes to Standardize Digital Signage with Android-Based Platform

July 15, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Over the past few months, our newsroom inbox has seen a few press releases trickle in about hardware vendors joining the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP) for digital signage. This prompted me to have a chat with MDEP expert Jon Sidwick from AV consultancy Blue Touch Paper. The article I wrote for invidis.com ended up drawing more attention than expected, so I’m reposting it here for Sixteen:Nine readers.

Microsoft has long developed solutions for Android. With the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP), however, the company has created a complete platform based on Android that aims to fix its security flaws. Instead of using standard Android, hardware and software providers can now build their solutions on MDEP, gaining better security and easier updates.

In doing so, Microsoft is following a strategy similar to Google’s with ChromeOS: offering a professional alternative to Android.

Open ecosystems over isolated solutions

While ChromeOS has found its niche in education, Microsoft remains the go-to in meeting rooms. With its platform-agnostic approach, the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP) aims to break down tech silos. It supports not only Microsoft tools like Teams but also third-party apps like Zoom.

Now, Microsoft is looking to bring that same approach to digital signage. According to AV expert Jon Sidwick of consulting firm Blue Touch Paper, there are plenty of good reasons for this – especially when it comes to meeting the needs of large organizations.

One big advantage is that digital signage screens can run on the same platform as collaboration displays. This makes setup and management much simpler. With everything on a shared system, display networks can be centrally managed through Microsoft Intune.

AI as the key driver

But the bigger reason behind Microsoft’s push for a standardized, open ecosystem is AI. To deliver truly personalized experiences across devices – like showing custom meeting room directions on a screen – the same AI needs to run everywhere. This level of smart interaction is only possible when all systems can talk to each other.

In the collaboration space, Microsoft already has a strong network of partners – including Jabra, Yealink, Barco, and Maxhub. MDEP is especially appealing to OEM and ODM brands looking to scale more effectively.

Faster time to market

Now, Microsoft aims to grow this partner network for digital signage as well. That’s where Jon Sidwick and his consultancy, Blue Touch Paper, come in. They are supporting IAdea through the MDEP Accelerator Program, which helps third-party vendors develop MDEP-based digital signage devices. Workplace CMS provider Appspace is part of the initiative.

IAdea not only certifies third-party providers but also supports them with reference designs, system-on-modules, and fast-track testing. These resources are designed to speed up development and reduce time to market for MDEP-compliant media players and displays.

Widespread adoption may still take some time – after all, the initiative was only officially launched at InfoComm in June. But according to Jon Sidwick, MDEP has the potential to deliver the kind of differentiation vendors are increasingly looking for, especially in the enterprise space – and eventually in retail as well.