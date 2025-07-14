Samsung VXT, Fugo and Canto Partner to Enable DAM Integration in Digital Signage

July 14, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

It’s no secret that the lines between media channels are starting to blur. That’s good news for digital signage and digital out-of-home, which stand to benefit from this shift. But to really make it work, companies need to rethink how their tools and processes connect.

British CMS provider Fugo and digital asset management (DAM) platform Canto are showing how this new approach could look like. DAM, short for Digital Asset Management, is all about keeping brand elements – like logos and templates – organized and ready to use across different channels, with clear rules for how they’re applied.

Canto and Fugo have developed an integration that allows digital asset management (DAM) elements to be transferred directly into Fugo’s digital signage CMS. The first brand to use this integration is the online fitness brand Gymshark.

First Mover: Gymshark

Gymshark has mainly grown through social media marketing and is now making its move into physical retail, opening its first brick-and-mortar store in London’s White City. The store relies heavily on digital signage to bring the brand’s signature look and feel from the online world into the real one.

To enable the automated content flow, Canto’s DAM platform has been directly connected to Fugo’s digital signage CMS. This setup allows Gymshark’s content and marketing teams to plan and update in-store screen content using the same asset library they rely on for other brand channels.

“Screens have historically sat outside the rest of the marketing tech stack,” says Nick Ratcliffe, Chief Commercial Officer at Fugo. “They’re a high-impact surface, but the workflows have been siloed. With this integration, we’re trying to bring screens closer to the systems that teams already use and trust – starting with DAM.”

While using DAM platforms is standard practice for web and social media content, digital signage often operates differently. Instead of marketing or content teams, it’s frequently managed by IT departments, facility teams, or external AV partners. As a result, the content may not always follow brand guidelines or make use of the CMS’s full template and design capabilities. Integrating with a DAM system is still not common practice – especially with older CMS platforms.

Standardization through VXT

At Gymshark, the in-store display network runs on Samsung screens supported by Brightsign players. Both Fugo and Canto see strong potential in Samsung’s VXT software platform to enable more seamless integration between online DAM systems and digital signage. While the integration isn’t yet listed as an official PIRS (Partner Integrator Resource System) app in the VXT marketplace, it’s seen as an important step toward a more standardized, streamlined approach to content delivery across channels.

For more background on Samsung’s VXT strategy, read this invidis interview with Alex Lee, Head of VXT.