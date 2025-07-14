Refik Anadol Turns Lionel Messi’s Iconic Goal into AI-Powered Art

July 14, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

Renowned digital artist Refik Anadol continues to push creative boundaries at the intersection of technology and art. Best known for his shape-shifting, AI-generated art work, he’s now doing a unique collaboration with soccer icon Lionel Messi.

Anadol has transformed one of Messi’s most cherished memories – his legendary goal on May 27, 2009 – into an immersive AI artwork. This goal, scored during the UEFA Champions League final, secured a historic treble for FC Barcelona, marking a defining moment in the club’s history and in Messi’s career.

Titled Living Memory: Messi – A Goal in Life, the piece was created using nine AI algorithms that integrated not only the physical action of the goal but also Messi’s personal memories and emotions surrounding the event.

Currently, the piece is being auctioned online through Christie’s. The bidding opened at $1.5 million, but Christie’s believes that it has the potential to break sales records. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Inter Miami CF Foundation, the charitable arm of Messi’s current club. UEFA has granted the necessary rights to use the footage of the iconic goal for this purpose.

