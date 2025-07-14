Bluefin Flex-OS V6 display line (Image: Bluefin)

Bluefin Reintroduces Looping Playback in New Flex-OS V6 Displays

July 14, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

In 2024, Atlanta-based display maker Bluefin launched a display line called Flex-OS. The displays, ranging from standard to ultra-wide formats, give customers the option of choosing from a range of integrated SoC options – including Brightsign, Android, and Linux – or connect an external media player via HDMI.

But according to Bluefin, there remains a sizable segment of customers who prefer something more straightforward: a no-fuss, low-maintenance video playback experience – without the need for advanced OS features or content management systems.

This has made Bluefin bring back a feature from its earlier V Series screens: the built-in looping video player. Going forward, this functionality will be included as a standard feature in the new Flex-OS V6 displays.

These are the key features that Bluefin lists:

The V6 displays essentially give customers the freedom of not having to choose between “simple” and “advanced” when they buy, allowing them to evolve their content strategies over time.

Leave a comment