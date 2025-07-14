Bluefin Reintroduces Looping Playback in New Flex-OS V6 Displays

July 14, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

In 2024, Atlanta-based display maker Bluefin launched a display line called Flex-OS. The displays, ranging from standard to ultra-wide formats, give customers the option of choosing from a range of integrated SoC options – including Brightsign, Android, and Linux – or connect an external media player via HDMI.

But according to Bluefin, there remains a sizable segment of customers who prefer something more straightforward: a no-fuss, low-maintenance video playback experience – without the need for advanced OS features or content management systems.

This has made Bluefin bring back a feature from its earlier V Series screens: the built-in looping video player. Going forward, this functionality will be included as a standard feature in the new Flex-OS V6 displays.

These are the key features that Bluefin lists:

Three Modes Made Simple: When powered on, your Flex-OS screen will automatically prioritize sources for you. HDMI comes first for external devices. If HDMI isn’t connected, the screen instantly switches to looping videos from a USB-C stick. Finally, the optional integrated SoC is always ready to keep your content rolling.

Hot-Swap Functionality: Need to swap from integrated content to a temporary loop? Flex-OS screens allow you to swap between HDMI and USB-C playback instantly—no rebooting, no input toggling, and no complicated menus to navigate.

Standalone Reliability: Use the looping player as your go-to reliable video display in any environment, a fallback during unexpected technical snafus, or as a bridge while preparing content through your preferred content management system (CMS). Your message will display, undisturbed.

The V6 displays essentially give customers the freedom of not having to choose between “simple” and “advanced” when they buy, allowing them to evolve their content strategies over time.