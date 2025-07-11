Ocean Outdoor Launches Mobile Cubes to Complement Iconic DOOH Displays

July 11, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

The DOOH media company Ocean Outdoor is known for iconic screens around the UK and the deepscreen technology that’s often used to produce forced perspective spots and interactive campaigns.

Now, Ocean has introduced a mobile DOOH setup to complement campaigns on the big screens. It’s a cuboid with two curved screens, stretching six meters wide and three meters high.

This mobile screen cube works with Ocean’s deepscreen technology, making all kinds of interactive experiences possible – like audio features, plug-and-play engagement, analytics via camera, and even mixed reality.

According to Ocean Outdoor, the cube was developed over three years by its Ocean Labs division, with screen technology supplied by Viavisual.

Ocean says the cube can be easily transported and set up in different public spaces or event venues, allowing for flexible, location-based campaigns.

The DOOH cube is currently making its debut with a campaign for the upcoming Superman movie, which hits UK cinemas on July 11. It’s set up beneath the Four Dials screen at Westfield Stratford City.

On display is a custom 3D version of the movie trailer, complete with soundtrack. A four-minute loop of film clips gives fans a chance to snap photos or videos with their favorite characters.

The campaign was created by Ocean Studio in collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures UK, with media booking handled by WPP Media.

New Opportunities for DOOH?

Melanie Blood, Head of Ocean Labs UK, describes the new showcase as “next-level DOOH.” She highlights its creative potential, calling it a bold and scalable format that offers brands a unique deep screen experience in unexpected locations – well beyond traditional fixed outdoor spaces.

Last year, the German OOH company Blowup Media (a Ströer subsidiary) launched a similar, slightly smaller concept called the Motion Cube, used mainly in shopping malls. With Ocean’s new mobile setup, it will be interesting to see how it’s used, particularly how it interacts with other screens, as seen in the Superman campaign.