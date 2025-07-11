Hologram-ish Displays Now Sold at London Department Store

July 11, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Selfridges London now has one of these transparent LCD boxes that create hologram-ish illusions – though not just for show, but actually available for purchase.

It can be found in the Smartech section on the first floor, a shop-in-shop space dedicated to digital-native brands. It’s not run by Selfridges itself, but by the Smartech Retail Group, which also has similar setups at Kadewe in Berlin and Rinascente in Rome.

The display sold there is the Miirage Miracle, a product created by London start-up Miirage. It’s hard to say what makes it different from others like it – most of them use transparent LCDs in back-lit boxes to produce hologram-like visuals. According to the company, this one is an all-in-one, plug-and-play solution with built-in audio. It can even be used in a tiled setup, with multiple units placed side by side – like they did for an installation at the Melbourne Museum.

This is how it’s marketed:

The Miirage Miracle, a revolutionary holographic display that brings life-sized, 3D visuals to the real world with breathtaking depth and realism. Now sold at Selfridges London, the Miirage Miracle is changing the way we connect, advertise, and experience content. Whether it’s a lifelike human presence, a dynamic product showcase, or an immersive brand story, the Miracle creates a sense of connection like no other.

Hat tip to Neil Farr from Acquire Digital for passing this story along.