Industry Pros Share Their Favorite AI Tools: Jon Sidwick’s Picks

July 10, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

For mere mortals like me, the sheer number of reportedly excellent AI tools can give off a heavy dose of FOMO. Having somebody vet them and explain which workflows each tool can support is incredibly valuable. Fortunately, the digital signage industry is full of AI-enthusiastic individuals who are finding meaningful ways to integrate AI into both their business processes and daily routines.

I recently picked the brain of Jon Sidwick, who runs the AV consultancy Blue Touch Paper, about Microsoft’s Device Ecosystem Platform (link to article) – and while at it, I also asked about his favorite AI tools.

Here’s the list he shared:

Copilot – across the whole workflow due to security and integration with full 365 stack. Chat GPT – for personal stuff to learn and play, creating agents etc. Sora – to create images, great for creative content for PPT etc. Gamma – playing around with for presentations. Also currently working through different applications to help create graphics and graphs

We also did an interview with Signagelive’s Jason Cremins recently about AI in digital signage, during which he also shared his top 6.