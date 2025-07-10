In a Time of Consumer Doubt, OOH Offers a Loyalty Lifeline

July 10, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Two-thirds of all Americans are influenced by out-of-home advertising in their travel plans.

This was the finding of a recent study by the OAAA in collaboration with The Harris Poll, which surveyed around 2,000 Americans on the topic. According to the study, OOH advertising not only influences where people travel, but also what they do and where they stay during their trips.

Overall, more than half of respondents said they could recall travel-related OOH campaigns. About the same number stated that at least one destination on their travel bucket list has found its way there because of an OOH ad.

The survey also highlighted the special role of OOH in airports. The segment is considered one of the most valuable in the OOH space, as both dwell time and purchasing power of the audience are above average.

69% of air travelers said they notice OOH advertising in airports. 87% of them take action afterward – for example, researching the brand or product online.

Beyond the OOH-specific insights, the study also looked at consumer sentiment. The key message for brands and marketers is the growing frustration among consumers:

69% of Americans report a noticeable decline in the quality of everyday products.

72% believe that brands are exploiting inflation to increase profit margins.

60% believe that brands are using tariffs as an excuse to raise margins more than necessary.

80% feel that when prices go up, the quality of service and products often declines at the same time.

The brands, however, that have managed to curb price increases are met with praise amongst consumers – notably Trader Joe’s, Costco, and Arizona.

On another positive note: consumers are still out and about – even more so than before the pandemic. The majority of consumers have frequented shopping or entertainment districts within the past three months, and more than half have visited tourist destinations near their home. So consumers are still noticing OOH ads, but their skepticism toward the brands’ value propositions have grown. This, in turn, could be a chance for brands to strengthen customer loyalty by ramping up marketing efforts while also delivering on their promises.