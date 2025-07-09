More DooH Screens Coming to Vancouver Transit as Pattison Wins Ad Contract

July 9, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

The Canadian Out-of-Home media firm Pattison Outdoor has secured the advertising rights for TransLink, the largest regional transit authority in Metro Vancouver, British Columbia.

Starting August 1, Pattison will be the main provider of advertising across the entire TransLink public transport network – including on buses, SkyTrain, SeaBus, and West Coast Express. The network offers a variety of ad options, like digital screens and kiosks, platform posters, and billboards.

The agreement will also roll out more digital displays and new digital tools to share service alerts, emergency messaging, and customer updates more quickly and clearly.

Here’s what’s changing, according to TransLink PR:

• Improved real-time customer information, plus dynamic brand and product ads.

• Replacing older overhead platform screens with high-definition motion displays.

• Less paper ads, reducing the need for on-site changes.

“This new agreement with Pattison Outdoor will help generate vital revenue to support transit services across our region,” says TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “It will also effectively modernize our communication tools and deliver a better experience for our customers.”

The TransLink route network covers multiple municipalities in the region, serving nearly three million people. In addition to the OoH inventory inside the buses and trains, the agreement also includes advertising space within TransLink-operated transit stations.

The company’s bus system reportedly has the third largest number of passengers among major transit authorities in Canada and the U.S., and the SkyTrain is fourth in rapid transit ridership across North America.

Pattison Outdoor, in turn, has expanded its portfolio in British Columbia over the past two years to include BC Place Stadium and Vancouver International Airport (YVR).