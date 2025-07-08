Panasonic Begins Reboot, Adding New Entry-Level Display Series

July 8, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Panasonic has launched its first product since the brand was re-launched under new investor Orix. The new EQ3 display series is the first release from the spin-off company, Panasonic Projector & Display Corporation. The series is already available in the USA and will launch in the EMEA region on October 1.

The EQ3 series includes six display sizes, up to 86 inches, and is designed as an entry-level solution for businesses and educational institutions.

Each display offers a brightness of 500 cd/m² and features an ADS wide-angle panel with an anti-glare coating. This reduces reflections and ensures consistent color accuracy from various viewing angles.

The displays are built for up to 18 hours of daily use. They can be installed in both landscape and portrait orientation and tilted forward or backward by up to 20 degrees.

Key features include three HDMI inputs with CEC support, a built-in 4K USB media player for direct content playback, and LAN or RS-232 (PJLink) interfaces for external control. The displays are also compatible with AMX Device Discovery, Crestron Connected (V2), and Crestron XiO Cloud for centralized network management. Available sizes are 43″, 50″, 55″, 65″, 75″, and 86″.

The new sub-brand Mevix will also start selling projectors and displays from October onwards. How the two brands will be differentiated in the future hasn’t really been communicated yet.