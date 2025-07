Sweden’s Vertiseit Group Acquires German ISV

July 7, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Vertiseit, a Eurpean conglomerate of digital signage ISVs and integrators, is continuing its growth journey. The Swedish company has just announced the acquisition of MDT Medientechnik, a digital signage software vendor from Germany. MDT will be integrated into Vertiseit’s subsidiary, Grassfish.

Read more on the acquisition on Sixteen:Nine’s sister page invidis: