Oasis 2025: Not Much Has Changed – Except the Screens

July 7, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

For 16 years, the only live renditions of the ultimate ’90s anthem Wonderwall were the kind you hear at karaoke bars. But on July 4, the Gallagher brothers, along with the rest of Oasis, performed it live again in front of a roaring audience.

According to The Telegraph, not much has changed since their heyday. Except, of course – and this will make any AV pro smile – the massive upgrade in stage technology. The LED screens? “Bigger, wider and more dynamic.”

The Oasis 2025 Tour kicked off in Cardiff, and the visuals were handled by Universal Pixels. For the LED walls, they used a combination of Absen Venus 4.8mm and Leyard CLM6, powered by Brompton processors and Disguise media servers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

How the screens are used has also changed – more for emotional storytelling than for visual wow-effects. Before Liam and Noel Gallagher hit the stage, the LED walls fast-forwarded through a visual history of their infamous sibling feud – tabloid headlines, public fallouts, all of it. So the moment the two finally walked out together seemed all the more dramatic for it.

And it worked. The reviews from Cardiff have been overwhelmingly positive. Fans were ecstatic.

Next stop is Manchester, the band’s hometown. Then it’s on to the rest of the world, with the tour running through November and wrapping up in São Paulo, Brazil.