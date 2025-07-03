Second Acquisition in One Week: Econocom Takes Over Smaller Spanish Integrator

July 3, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

It was only on Monday that Econocom announced acquiring a majority stake in German ICT AG. Now comes the takeover of Spanish ProAV and digital signage integrator Avanzia.

Avanzia has over 20 years of experience in ProAV and digital signage, making it one of the most experienced system integrators in Spain. Alongside corporate ProAV and unified communications projects, the company has also developed and installed many digital experiences for museums and showrooms in recent years.

Now, following its acquisition by Econocom, the Madrid-based company is joining the Econocom Spain Group. This marks Econocom’s third acquisition in the Spanish market. In 2018, the Belgian-French group also acquired Altabox, a Spanish omnichannel marketing specialist with a strong presence in the digital signage sector.