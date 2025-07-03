Bluezoo Introduces Smarter Sensor Management and Enhanced Reporting

July 3, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

Bluezoo, an audience measurement specialist, has rolled out updates in its Spring Release 2025 to make managing complex sensor setups in retail and OoH spaces easier. The new features focus on four areas: Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), personalized look-back reporting, better Ethernet backhaul options, and clear visualization of visitor minimum and maximum data.

New Roles and More Reporting Options

Bluezoo is adding new user roles to improve access management through Role-Based Access Control (RBAC). Alongside existing roles like “Superadmins,” “Admins,” and “Ground Truth Collectors,” two new roles are introduced: “Analysts,” who can view all measurement data but can’t change account, location, or sensor settings; and “Installers,” who can set up, calibrate, and check sensors but don’t have access to the data. This update aims to enhance data security and make collaboration smoother.

GDPR-Approved

Bluezoo was recently recertified for GDPR compliance by the audit company E-Privacy. This latest certification, valid until April 2027, marks the fourth time Bluezoo has passed the audit. The certification confirms that Bluezoo’s measurement solutions meet European data protection standards.

Since fall 2023, Bluezoo has offered one-time and periodic reports that send dashboard analytics via email. Now, responding to customer requests for more customized analytics, Bluezoo lets you set a specific date range for each tile within a single report. This is especially helpful for reports sent daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, or annually.

For example, a daily report for a sensor or group can show a quarter-hourly chart covering the last three days alongside a daily chart of the past 90 days. This way, the time periods displayed are independent of how often the report is sent.

More Flexible Ethernet Connections

The Black Panther sensors have two RJ-45 Ethernet ports. With firmware version 6.0, the second port can now be used to turn the sensor into an Ethernet hub. This means if there’s only one Ethernet drop available, you can connect it to one port on the Bluezoo sensor and then use a short cable to connect the other port to a media player or digital signage. This lets you easily insert the sensor between the Ethernet cable and another device.

Plus, Bluezoo customers can now see all three values—minimum, maximum, and average visitor numbers—over time in one view, helping them better understand audience fluctuations throughout the day.