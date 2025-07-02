PPDS Delivers 700+ TVs and LED Walls for New Helsinki Airport Hotel

July 2, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

While PPDS is way behind Samsung and others in the Pro Display segment, the display vendor has become market leader for hospitality TVs in many European markets. For a hotel opening at Helsinki Airport, they were able to sign a deal for more than 700 of them – plus LED walls and signage displays.

The Clarion Hotel Helsinki Airport is located directly at the main terminal. In the rooms and suites, the hotel installed 778 Philips Mediasuite 6214 UHD TVs in 50-, 65-, and 75-inch sizes. These smart TVs run on Android and come with built-in Google Cast, which give guests access to apps from the Google Play Store. Through the Speeron “Next” guest portal, guests can watch live TV, stream from platforms like Netflix, and explore a variety of media options.

For meetings and events, the hotel features a 135-inch Philips Unite LED All-In-One display. Three more LED walls from the Philips Public 7000 series are built into the conference center’s wooden slat walls, using custom mounts from Smart Media Solutions. For wayfinding and information, the hotel also uses larger LCD displays – 88-inch and 75-inch screens from the Philips Signage 3000 Q-Line and 98-inch models from the Signage 4000 D-Line.

All of the AV technology at the hotel is managed through an integrated system from Audico Systems. The rollout was a joint effort by PPDS, Speeron, Smart Media Solutions, and Audico Systems. According to PPDS, the project was completed on time and within budget.

The hotel is part of Strawberry Hotels, a Scandinavian hotel group with more than 240 properties. Acording to PPDS, the company chooses its partners based on a sustainability strategy, which focuses on extending product life cycles, lowering energy use, and reducing electronic waste. All of its locations are ISO 14001 certified.