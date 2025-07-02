New Faces, New Format: DSE 2025 Advisory Board Announced by Questex
July 2, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger
Questex, the organizer of Digital Signage Experience (DSE), has announced its 2025 Advisory Board. This year’s event will break away from the familiar mini trade show format and adopt a blend of conference sessions, networking opportunities, and exhibition.
DSE 2025 is scheduled for October 19–21, 2025, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in California. The Advisory Board – made up of professionals from across the digital signage ecosystem – has been recruited to help shape the event’s content, discussions, and overall format.
New Advisory Board Members are:
- Brandy Alvarado-Miranda – CEO/Owner, BAM! Marketing & PR Agency
- Stuart Armstrong – Managing Director / Founder, AAG Consulting Group
- Daniel Black – CEO/Founder, Glass-Media
- Darryl Kuder – President, Red Dot Digital Media
- Justin Rankin – Regional Practice Area Leader & Studio Director – Digital Experience Design, Gensler
- Joe Templin – Senior Manager, Retail Systems, Luxottica
Returning Advisory Board Members are:
- James Brenner – Owner, Espirit Digital
- Cheryl Catterall – Curated Technologies Strategy Lead, HKS
- Brad Gleeson – Managing Partner, Targetpath
- Amahl Hazelton – Producer – Strategy & Development, Moment Factory
- Robert Krause – Principal, Screen Solutions International
- Bryan Meszaros – CEO, OpenEye Global
- John Shelley – Head of Sales, OptiSigns
- Ryan Taylor – Business Consultant, Delta Airlines
- Marcos Terenzio – Senior Director, Digital Experience, IA Interior Architects
- Jackie Walker – Retail Experience Strategy Lead, North America, Publicis Sapient
- Joe Whitesides – Director of Experience Technology, AVI-SPL-XTG
- Rich Wong – Director, Campus Tech, University of Michigan
- Larry Zoll – President, US Operations, LED Studio
Registration for DSE 2025 is already open and a rough agenda for the event can be found on the website too.
Leave a comment