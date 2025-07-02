New Faces, New Format: DSE 2025 Advisory Board Announced by Questex

July 2, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Questex, the organizer of Digital Signage Experience (DSE), has announced its 2025 Advisory Board. This year’s event will break away from the familiar mini trade show format and adopt a blend of conference sessions, networking opportunities, and exhibition.

DSE 2025 is scheduled for October 19–21, 2025, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in California. The Advisory Board – made up of professionals from across the digital signage ecosystem – has been recruited to help shape the event’s content, discussions, and overall format.

New Advisory Board Members are:

Brandy Alvarado-Miranda – CEO/Owner, BAM! Marketing & PR Agency

Stuart Armstrong – Managing Director / Founder, AAG Consulting Group

Daniel Black – CEO/Founder, Glass-Media

Darryl Kuder – President, Red Dot Digital Media

Justin Rankin – Regional Practice Area Leader & Studio Director – Digital Experience Design, Gensler

Joe Templin – Senior Manager, Retail Systems, Luxottica

Returning Advisory Board Members are:

James Brenner – Owner, Espirit Digital

Cheryl Catterall – Curated Technologies Strategy Lead, HKS

Brad Gleeson – Managing Partner, Targetpath

Amahl Hazelton – Producer – Strategy & Development, Moment Factory

Robert Krause – Principal, Screen Solutions International

Bryan Meszaros – CEO, OpenEye Global

John Shelley – Head of Sales, OptiSigns

Ryan Taylor – Business Consultant, Delta Airlines

Marcos Terenzio – Senior Director, Digital Experience, IA Interior Architects

Jackie Walker – Retail Experience Strategy Lead, North America, Publicis Sapient

Joe Whitesides – Director of Experience Technology, AVI-SPL-XTG

Rich Wong – Director, Campus Tech, University of Michigan

Larry Zoll – President, US Operations, LED Studio

Registration for DSE 2025 is already open and a rough agenda for the event can be found on the website too.