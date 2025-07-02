The 2025 DSE advisory board (Image: Questex)

New Faces, New Format: DSE 2025 Advisory Board Announced by Questex

July 2, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Questex, the organizer of Digital Signage Experience (DSE), has announced its 2025 Advisory Board. This year’s event will break away from the familiar mini trade show format and adopt a blend of conference sessions, networking opportunities, and exhibition.

DSE 2025 is scheduled for October 19–21, 2025, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in California. The Advisory Board – made up of professionals from across the digital signage ecosystem – has been recruited to help shape the event’s content, discussions, and overall format.

New Advisory Board Members are:

Returning Advisory Board Members are:

Registration for DSE 2025 is already open and a rough agenda for the event can be found on the website too.

