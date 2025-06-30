Econocom Takes Majority Stake in ICT AG, Becomes Europe’s Top Digital Signage Player

June 30, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Econocom is acquiring 70 percent of ICT AG. With this move, the Belgian/French IT group will generate 300 million euros in revenue from ProAV and digital signage alone, making it the clear market leader in Europe.

ICT is a German company that employs 160 people and is known for ProAV rentals and fixed digital signage installations, among other things. With annual sales of around €40 million, the company is one of the few bigger suppliers in the German digital signage market – a market still very much defined by SMEs. This makes ICT a rare gem for Econocom to add to its growing portfolio.

