Dallas Cowboys Receive LG Magnit LED Wall – Biggest of Its Kind in North America

June 30, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, is continuing its digital signage upgrades with a major new technology refresh. Following the 2021 rollout of over 1,000 LG displays, the stadium has now added another 1,000. This includes what’s said to be the largest LG Magnit display in North America. A second one of those is planned for summer 2025.

LG says the displays from the Magnit line – their flagship COB LED series – are MicroLED but doesn’t specify the pixel pitch, so it’s likely they’re technically not. The venue uses the LEDs in fan lounges to run live game footage simultaneous with other video streams like ads, interviews, or alternative broadcasts – the CMS allows for up to four simultaneous streams. In addition to what LG says is their largest in North America, three more LEDs have also been deployed in high-traffic areas and concourses – areas where COB is the preferred LED technology because of its protected surface.

The videowalls are not only for sports events, but will also be used for concerts, corporate events, weddings, and other private functions hosted at the stadium.

For the new LCD displays, AT&T chose 75-inch 4K SoC models from LG’s UH line. These have been installed in stadium suites, among other places, to show multiple live streams at the same time, keeping guests engaged with different events in real time.

AT&T worked with Kentucky-based digital signage integrator Creative Realities for the original 2021 upgrade and likely partnered with them again for this latest project. Their Clarity CMS powers all digital menu boards in the stadium and integrates with Cisco’s Stadium Vision system, which powers all other digital touchpoints.