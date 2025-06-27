Putting a Spin on Forced Perspective – Literally

June 27, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Beyond massive retail rollouts involving thousands of stores, there are always those fun – and usually expensive – flagship store projects that must be a dream gig for digital signage integrators.

One such *fun* (and likely insanely costly) project was carried out by First Impression for the House of Rituals in Amsterdam, the flagship store of cosmetics brand Rituals. Based in the Netherlands, First Impression is a very creatively driven digital signage integrator – several of its leaders have a background in the Dutch music scene if I recall correctly. While they handle all kinds of projects, this high-concept work seems to be their sweet spot.

For this particular installation, the team built a spinning cube display using four connected screens mounted on an industrial motor system. The content is produced using forced perspective to give it this 3D effect when observed from the right angle. According to First Impression, the visuals adapt in real time to the viewer’s position, creating the illusion that the object is floating and moving with the observer.

Each screen receives a unique 4K signal, resulting in a combined 8K visual experience – driven by a BrightSign player. The player controls both the content and the motor system.

All the tech – including the wireless network connection – is neatly housed in a custom-built furniture piece designed to match Rituals’ aesthetic. The only physical connection is the power supply, made possible with slip rings that allow for constant rotation.

Rituals puts a strong emphasis on making displays feel like an organic part of the interior. The store already features several experience zones with advanced digital signage and sensor integrations. It exclusively uses Brightsign players and LG displays, so it’s a safe bet the spinning cube screens are LG as well.