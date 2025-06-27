Linutop Releases New Version of Its Lightweight OS

June 27, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

The French software company Linutop has announced the release of Linutop OS 25, an operating system that is designed to convert standard x86 PCs into digital signage or kiosk systems to offer a lightweight and secure solution.

Linutop says it specializes in energy-efficient IT solutions based on open-source software. Key features of the OS include automatic startup on boot, offline internet capability, and enhanced digital signage tools through the Linutop Kiosk software.

Linutop OS 25 also includes a secure kiosk mode that can restore the system to its original state at each reboot. Target use cases include schools, shops, offices, museums, and other professional settings.