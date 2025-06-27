Digital Signage Check-In: How Was Your Quarter?

June 27, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Q2 is coming to a close and we want to know: how did it go for the digital signage industry?

We’d really appreciate it if you could take 3 minutes to complete our DBCI survey and tell us how the current business climate looks from your company’s perspective. Here’s the link to the survey.

The DBCI (Digital Signage Business Climate Index) serves as a tool for us to assess progress in the digital signage industry. We at invidis – the team behind Sixteen:Nine – use it to track industry trends each quarter. We publish the results for free here and on invidis.com. Results from the last DBCI are packed into this piece, which is a summary of our market keynote held at Digital Signage Summit Europe in Munich.