Top Display Trends at Infocomm 2025 Through Futuresource’s Lens

June 26, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

ProAV research firm Futuresource has published its post-Infocomm report, following on-site analysis by four of its experts. The report clusters and comments on product highlights from individual brands, focusing on potential and limitations.

While we already reported where we saw the biggest leaps in AI – specifically in digital signage software – Futuresource goes down on hardware.

Here are their key takeaways in the Professional Display segment, which align with our own observations:

No groundbreaking product launches , but continued optimization for vertical-specific applications.

Focus on manufacturing origin, TAA compliance, and modularity was prominent.

Remote monitoring and management tools like Samsung Smartthings were major talking points.

The Interactive Flat Panel (IFP) market remains tough in the U.S. education sector, which saw a post-pandemic demand spike. Vendors are now broadening their focus to corporate and other verticals.

The projection sector is shifting toward special-use cases, with attention on high-brightness (40,000+ lumen) devices. CMS software for projection were also featured.

While older LED types like SMD and IMD remain, the focus is now on Flip Chip Chip-on-Board (COB) and MicroLED in Package (MIP), especially for sub-1.5 mm pixel pitches. COB and Chip-on-Glass (CoG) are gaining traction.

On the tariff front, Futuresource noted a cautious “wait and see” attitude among exhibitors. Many are stockpiling in anticipation of likely price hikes.

As for display innovation, there was little that hadn’t already debuted at ISE in February. Notable mentions include:

BOE’s Chip-on-Glass panel

LG’s 30-inch transparent OLED with built-in AI assistant

AUO’s FindArt display, developed with Nanolumens

Futuresource has the full report as a free download on their website, which also includes Audio and Collaboration trends.