Top Display Trends at Infocomm 2025 Through Futuresource’s Lens

June 26, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

ProAV research firm Futuresource has published its post-Infocomm report, following on-site analysis by four of its experts. The report clusters and comments on product highlights from individual brands, focusing on potential and limitations.

While we already reported where we saw the biggest leaps in AI – specifically in digital signage software – Futuresource goes down on hardware.

Here are their key takeaways in the Professional Display segment, which align with our own observations:

On the tariff front, Futuresource noted a cautious “wait and see” attitude among exhibitors. Many are stockpiling in anticipation of likely price hikes.

As for display innovation, there was little that hadn’t already debuted at ISE in February. Notable mentions include:

Futuresource has the full report as a free download on their website, which also includes Audio and Collaboration trends.

