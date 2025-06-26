Screencloud’s Mark McDermott Wins CEO of the Year at SaaS Award Show

June 26, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Screencloud CEO Mark McDermott has been named CEO of the Year at the Tekpon Awards – not an event we’ve come across before, but one that reportedly drew around 1,000 SaaS and AI executives to Bucharest, Romania.

Tekpon, a platform that intends to help businesses find the right software and AI tools, organizes these events – award ceremonies and networking gatherings – as part of its business model, hosting about 15 per year in various cities.

As with many industry awards, there’s a good chance these won’t be completely objective. Still, it’s great to see someone from the digital signage space receive recognition and Mark McDermott undoubtedly has some achievements to his name: The London-based ISV Screencloud generates around $30 million in annual recurring revenue, supports 110,000 SaaS licenses, and employs 125 people globally. In April, the company was acquired by private equity firm Tenzing. Mark is also one of the most active voices in digital signage on Linkedin.

A few months ago, invidis’ Florian Rotberg interviewed Mark McDermott – you can read that interview here.