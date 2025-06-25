AVI-SPL to Be Acquired by 26North Partners in Major Private Equity Deal

June 25, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

AVI-SPL, the world’s largest integrator of ProAV and unified communications technologies, is set to gain new ownership. Current majority owner Marlin Equity Partners has announced the sale of a controlling stake to private equity firm 26North Partners LP. Marlin, along with select shareholders, will retain a minority interest in the company. As is typical in such transactions, financial terms were not disclosed.

According to the December 2024 SCN Top 50 Ranking, AVI-SPL generated more than 1.6bn USD by deploying 12,800 installations in 2024. The US-based integrator is considered the world’s largest ProAV integrator providing services to many of the world’s most recognized brands. The company delivers mainly workplace solutions – ProAV, collaboration solutions and digital signage – across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions.

Led by CEO John Zettel, the company operates more than 70 offices globally with a workforce exceeding 4,400 employees. To date, AVI-SPL has successfully delivered over 120,000 projects across 100+ countries.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Sixteen:Nine Commentary: AVI-SPL Enters a New Chapter With Fresh Ownership – What Comes Next? The transition was expected. After the typical five-year holding period, Marlin Equity Partners has handed off control of AVI-SPL—the world’s largest ProAV and digital signage integrator—to another private equity firm, 26North Partners. In a market shaped by consolidation and strategic capital, this move signals both continuity and change. Under Marlin’s ownership, AVI-SPL has grown into a USD 1.6 billion powerhouse, outpacing competitors like Diversified (USD 1 billion), Ricoh (USD 615 million), and Forte (formerly AVI Systems) at USD 612 million, according to the SCN Top 50. But AVI-SPL today is more than just a ProAV integrator. The company has expanded its focus, now offering unified communications, digital signage, and an increasingly robust managed services model—reflecting broader industry trends toward recurring revenue and service-driven relationships. Looking forward, the next phase of growth appears to be international. Following its 2024 acquisition of Latin American integrator ICAP (invidis report), AVI-SPL seems poised to continue expanding beyond its U.S. stronghold.