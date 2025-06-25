Swedish Retailer Launches Smart Retail Media Network Using Live Data

June 25, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

In Europe, more and more retailers are stepping up their retail media game. In many cases, this doesn’t just means adding new displays to the shopfloors but a total overhaul of in-store communication concepts.

Surprisingly, the most forward-thinking concepts don’t always come from big multi-national grocers, even though these typically have the largest networks and the broadest customer base. Mid-sized and niche retailers are also rolling out smart, data-driven networks.

The German DIY chain Obi is a prime example. Now, Swedish sports retailer Stadium, which has around 180 stores, announced a full update of its digital in-store communication strategy. They are working with full-service integrator Visual Art to upgrade their existing displays, along with introducing a new content approach. The goal is to improve the performance and value of their digital signage network.

The new concept includes selling ad space to brand partners. Visual Art is setting up a retail media platform for Stadium, using anonymized real-time data provided by Aspace through sensors.

“Physical stores are becoming increasingly relevant as media channels and are an important part of our Retail Media offering,” says Marcus Lord, Retail Media Manager at Stadium. “With the right technology and strategy in place, we can provide insights and KPIs at the same level as we do for our on-site and off-site Retail Media products.” He believes data-driven in-store advertising will serve as a strong USP when sending out campaign reports to brands that are investing with Stadium.

“At Visual Art, we’re proud to support retailers as they adopt new communication formats,” says Andreas Lind, CCO at Visual Art. “With our experience in digital out-of-home advertising, it makes sense to treat digital signage as a performance-driven communication channel, not just as screens.”

Stadium currently operates stores in both Sweden and Finland. The company also had three stores in Hamburg, Germany, but they closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.