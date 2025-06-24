US Grocer Kroger Equips Stores with Custom-Made Screens

June 24, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

The US grocer Kroger is launching its first major in-store retail media project. This will include “elegant, integrated displays” installed in selected locations among its 2,700 stores and will complement the online ad offering of the Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM) network.

To make the screens fit in with the store environment, Kroger developed several custom formats: an LCD video wall above the shopping carts, ceiling-mounted displays with wooden frames, and screens built into end caps. Some of the displays are also backlit with LEDs. All appear to include camera sensors and are connected via a newly developed in-store platform that was built by Barrows Connected Store.

By deviating from standard formats and adding the extra LED lighting, Kroger also wants to boost the impact of in-store campaigns. “At Kroger Precision Marketing, we see the physical store as one of the most underutilized platforms for brand storytelling,” said Christine Foster, SVP of Kroger Precision Marketing. “This is not about retrofitting TVs to walls. It’s about bringing inspiration into the in-store shopping experience — seamlessly and meaningfully. The result is a deeper level of omni-channel connectivity within the customer journey.”

Kroger has experimented with special screen formats before. Two years ago, the grocer planned to roll out the transparent LCD refrigerator doors from Cooler Screens. It’s unclear, however, how many were actually installed or whether they are still in use. It’s also unknown who designed the display concept or which company Kroger partnered with for integration.

So far, the new display network seems to be limited to Kroger-branded supermarkets and does not include other stores in the group, such as Ralphs.