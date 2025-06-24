Infocomm América Latina Debuts This October in Mexico City

June 24, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Registration is now open for the brand-new Infocomm event in Mexico. Infocomm América Latina will be held from October 22 to 24 at the WTC International Convention and Exhibition Center in Mexico City.

This is the first edition of what’s expected to become the main ProAV trade show for all of Latin America. It’s kicking off with 40 confirmed exhibitors, and organizer Avixa expects that number to climb to 60.

Among the companies on the showfloor will bei AV distributor Tesco, integrator AVI-SPL, and audio brands like Bose Professional and L-Acoustics. Ross Video and Meyer Sound are on board as the first official sponsors.

The new event in Mexico aims to serve as a future gateway for brands aiming to enter the region’s emerging markets. “At Infocomm América Latina, we will showcase a local flavor, attracting many companies eager to capitalize on the growth opportunities available in Latin America,” said Rodrigo Casassus Coke, CTS, Senior Director for Latin America and Caribbean, Avixa. “Latin America is experiencing substantial growth – the region’s GDP is performing better than other regions. This means more business, more opportunities.”

Spanish-Language Education Program

Infocomm América Latina will follow the educational model of its U.S. counterpart, featuring a conference called Congreso Avixa. Avixa is currently seeking speakers from the AV integration industry who are interested in sharing their expertise. The focus is on topics like AI, marketing, sustainability, and business development. The call for proposals is open until Friday, July 4.

The last Infocomm event in Mexico was held in 2019, back when it was part of the Tecnomultimedia Infocomm joint venture, which organized all Latin American editions before the pandemic. Now, Avixa is the sole organizer of Infocomm América Latina – just as it is for its shows in Asia and the U.S.