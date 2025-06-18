Project: Exertis Workplace Network powered by Signagelive

June 18, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

Exertis, one of the industry’s leading technology distributors, has announced the deployment of Signagelive as its workplace content management system. The 90 screen network has been rolled out across five office locations.

Following the philosophy “Use what you sell” Exertis has chosen Signagelive as their new digital signage platform on 90 digital signage screens displays across five office locations. Since its rollout in January 2025, the solution has helped increase the visibility and effectiveness of internal campaigns, while also enhancing employee engagement and productivity.

Previously, all content updates had to be made manually by a single team member — an inefficient process that created bottlenecks and limited campaign agility. The switch to a modern CMS has smoothed workflows and significantly increased the speed of content delivery. Updates can now be made remotely, instantly, and securely by multiple authorised team members using enterprise features such as Granular User Permissions (GUP).

Marketing and promotional campaigns are now displayed in real-time, immersing staff in all the most important, need-to-know customer on-boarding news and product launches. HR initiatives, like Exertis’ “Brightest Stars” employee recognition scheme are also easy to share and promote, helping to engage and motivate staff.