JD Sports Goes Full Vegas with Digital Overload

June 18, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

JD Sports is a fashion retailer with a generally very large digital footprint in their stores. The Paris store, for instance – opened just before for the Olympics last year – could pass for a signage museum for its sheer variety of formats. But for the new Vegas flagship on the Strip, the retailer went absolutely rogue in the digital department.

LED walls behind the shop windows are fairly standard for JD Sports. But the Vegas location has the first outside LED storefront, which faces both the street and the inside of the store, complemented by an LED ribbon framing the entire façade.

Inside, similar LED ribbon displays run around almost every shelf, passageway, over a bar-type area, and above the cash register – essentially anywhere space permitted.

The store also has an LED gateway, multiple LED walls, and standard LCD displays – only a lot of them. All the digital surfaces, however, seem to be for visual impact only, not for information. Despite JD sports’ roots as an e-commerce company, the Vegas location doesn’t seem to have any touch displays either that would connect shoppers to the online catalog. Though it’s possible they’re tucked away out of view in the current images and videos available.

It may very well also be the case that the focus was purely on creating an eye-catching visual showcase – not so much an omnichannel shopping experience. If the goal was to blend into a street known for having the highest LED density in the world – then mission accomplished.

Here’s a video walk-through of the store: