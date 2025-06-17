Orlando Airport’s Aging Video Walls Face a Digital Upgrade

June 17, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

Orlando International Airport (MCO) has long been a pioneer in digital signage, earning its reputation as the digital flagship of U.S. airports. Now, as the first generation of video wall displays approaches the end of its lifespan, upgrades are inevitable.

Large LCD video walls, once dominant, have gradually fallen out of favor, replaced by dvLED technology. All new installations at MCO Airport now feature LED-based displays. However, the airport’s once industry-leading, long-standing video wall check-in screens remain in operation, showing increasing signs of wear.

Over time, the lack of uniformity in aging LCD displays has become more apparent—creating an inconsistent visual experience that resembles a mosaic rather than a uniform visual display. While a recalibration should temporarily improve image consistency, full replacement and an upgrade to LED technology will ultimately be the long-term solution.