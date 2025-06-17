LG Becomes First Display Maker to Offer Managed Signage

June 17, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

LG has introduced ProActive360 – which at first glance looks like a regular digital signage software solution but is actually designed as a managed services stack.

The services are structured into three tiers, the baseline being device management. The second adds content support, handling the management tasks usually done in a CMS, leaving the content part to the user. And the third is all about helping users make money with their signage networks by providing ad management services.

This is a summary of how LG positions the services:

ProActive360 Silver includes device management and monitoring features such as remote firmware updates, power scheduling, and Chromium Long-term Support. The system tracks display health in real time, detecting issues like black screens, frozen content, or playback errors. LG’s support team provides diagnostics, root cause analysis, and assistance with warranty claims.

ProActive360 Gold builds on the Silver tier by adding collaborative content management services. LG professionals assist users in uploading content to the LG Cloud, scheduling campaigns, and previewing digital proofs. The service includes deployment reporting and ongoing campaign management.

ProActive360 Platinum is designed to include Digital-out-of-Home advertising capabilities. This tier will offer programmatic ad approval and brand safety monitoring, enabling users to generate advertising revenue through their signage networks.

LG launched the Silver service at Infocomm. Gold and Platinum are planned as future additions, though LG hasn’t announced a timeline for those higher tiers yet. The offering is geared both towards medium and large signage users as well as system integrators who want to offer end-to-end solutions to their clients without expanding their in-house IT resources.

ProActive360 is interesting in two ways: First, it reflects a broader industry shift toward managed services in digital signage. The trend is largely driven by enterprises that have become comfortable with outsourcing their IT and AV infrastructure and are looking to do the same with their digital signage networks.

Second, LG is the first display manufacturer to introduce a managed service offering of this kind. Although Samsung’s VXT is also designed as a modular solution – offering CMS, RDM, and DooH tools – it has more of a product and less of a service focus.

But similarly to VXT, it’s an attempt by a display manufacturer to get a grip in the software and services market as a way to offset shrinking hardware margins.