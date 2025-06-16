Soho Teams Up with M-Cube for Dubai Art Week Gathering

June 16, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

The name Soho is a synonym for exclusive events around the world. Soho hosts these in their own Soho Houses around the world but also has a Cities without Houses program that organizes gatherings for members in cities without a club – in private homes or premium venues. Soho often does these during fashion weeks or other such occassions that draw in elite audiences.

To elevate the vibe at these events, Soho has partnered with Italian AV integrator M-Cube a few times, calling on them to craft immersive digital signage concepts that match the tone and crowd. Recently, they did that for a private dinner during Dubai Art Week, hosted in the home of a local architect and art collector.

The dinner doubled as the UAE premiere of a new digital art performance by Serbian artist Marina Abramović. The goal for the evening was intimacy. So instead of large LED walls here, M-Cube brought in six displays on rollable stands, with all cables neatly hidden. These were placed throughout the space to create an immersive, gallery-like experience that allowed guests to feel up close and personal with the artwork.

M-Cube seems to have gotten their foot in the door with Soho through its long list of designer brand clients, so projects like these are right up their alley.

