Albertsons Unveils In-Store Digital Display Network with Stratacache

June 16, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

Albertsons Companies, which operates over 2,200 grocery stores across the U.S., is launching its own in-store digital display network in partnership with Stratacache. The initiative, led by Albertsons Media Collective, aims to enhance customer engagement and offer brands a powerful new advertising platform.

The network debuted at the Cannes Lions International Festival in France, where Albertsons announced its collaboration with Stratacache to build, operate, and market the retail media network. While the company hasn’t disclosed the exact number of screens, a full rollout across its Albertsons and Safeway stores would require thousands of digital signage displays. According to Sixteen-Nine/invidis information the new network will be the largest roll-out in North America and Europe in 2025.

Enhancing the Shopper Experience

The pilot program kicks off this summer in select stores across two key regions. Large-format screens will be strategically placed at high-traffic locations, such as store entrances and produce departments, delivering dynamic content that engages shoppers at pivotal moments in their journey.

“At Albertsons, we see a unique opportunity to enhance the in-store shopping experience with relevant, impactful messaging right at the point of purchase,” said Jennifer Saenz, Chief Commercial Officer at Albertsons Companies. “Our partnership with Stratacache allows brand partners to connect directly with our customers, offering compelling promotions, meal inspirations, and timely updates.”

Driving Insights & Engagement

Beyond elevating the customer experience, the retail media network screens will provide advanced measurement capabilities, enabling proof of play, direct sales attribution, and sales lift analysis for brand partners.

“Understanding the impact of in-store digital advertising is crucial,” said Liz Roche, VP of Media and Measurement at Albertsons Media Collective. “Stratacache’s closed-loop measurement technology was a major factor in our decision to partner with them.”

Trending – Retail Media

In-store digital advertising plays a pivotal role in full-funnel marketing, helping brands reach shoppers at critical decision-making moments. The screens will showcase engaging content—including meal and snack inspiration, product usage tips, and lifestyle benefits—encouraging shoppers to act in real time.

“Mondelēz is focused on meeting customers in the moments that matter, and few are more powerful than when they’re standing at the shelf, ready to decide,” said Melissa Pitmon, Customer Director, OmniChannel Activation at Mondelēz International. “Albertsons Media Collective’s digital screens will allow us to deliver hyper-relevant content where purchase decisions happen. This complements our broader digital strategy and reinforces the store’s role in driving brand connection and conversion.”

As the instore media landscape evolves, Stratacache is disrupting the market with its innovative retail media network offerings increasingly including heavy upfront invest.