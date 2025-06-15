InfoComm 2025 welcomes 31k attendees

June 15, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

InfoComm 2025 welcomed 30,998 attendees from 97 countries – slightly up from last year’s attendance of 30,271. International attendance dropped to 18% (2024: 23%). The Orlando show set a show record for end user attendance, representing 35% of verified attendees.

InfoComm 2025 hosted 817 (2024: 833) exhibitors showcasing pro AV products and solutions across 400,100 (2024: 407,000) net square feet in the West Hall of the Orange County Convention Center.

“From the moment the doors opened, the energy at InfoComm was palpable. What was most fulfilling to see was the business being done on the show floor,” said Jenn Heinold, Senior Vice President, Expositions, Americas, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “We were very intentional about attracting end users to the show – they are critical part of growth for the pro AV, IT, and broadcast ecosystem. They drive product enhancements from manufacturers and push for more innovative technology. Solution providers came out in full force – with product launches and interactive experiences.”

The InfoComm 2025 program was vast – featuring dynamic speakers, education, networking events, and certification exams.

InfoComm 2026 will take place June 13-19 (exhibits 17-19) at the Las Vegas Convention Center.