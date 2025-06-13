Mid-Sized LED Screens Bring New DooH Presence to Manhattan Streets

June 13, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

New York has a new digital-out-of-home network in Midtown Manhattan. The network features 40 double-sided LED displays and is expected to reach 422 million impressions in just four weeks. Pearl Media, the network operator, spent two years setting it up.

Each display is about 8 square meters in size and mounted about three meters above the ground to maximize visibility. The network will operate 24/7, 365 days a year.

Pearl Media is not trying to compete with the massive screens in Times Square. Instead, the Midtown Digital Network is designed to reach people in high-traffic areas. “The idea is not to compete with the massive screens in Times Square, but to complement them and allow brands to reinforce their messages throughout Midtown, reaching native New Yorkers and visitors alike,” says Josh Cohen, CEO, Pearl Media. “The Midtown Digital Network locations are at the intersection of where New Yorkers work, dine, shop, and seek entertainment.”

LED Networks on the Rise?

According to Pearl Media, this is the DooH network in New York built entirely on private property. Brands can book ad space either directly or through programmatic buying. Early advertisers are expected to include streaming platforms, tech companies, and major names in entertainment and fashion.

Similar developments are happening in Germany, where companies like Wildstone and Hygh have announced plans to launch mid-sized LED networks across major cities. While Germany’s move is largely aimed at filling the gap left by a lack of large, iconic screens, New York’s new network is seen more as a complement to the city’s massive displays – especially those in Times Square.