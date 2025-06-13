Sony Adds New Entry-Level LED for Virtual Production

June 13, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Sony is among several display brands that are adding to their LED lineups this Infocomm, which opened yesterday in Orlando. Sony’s new product, the Crystal LED Capri series, is designed as an entry-level solution in the field of virtual production.

The LED modules of Sony’s new Capri are designed for flexible installations, with rear-access maintenance and compatibility with most popular LED processors like Brompton Tessera or Megapixel Helios. They complement Sony’s more premium Crystal LED series Verona, sharing the same controller and brightness specs for mixed-use setups.

Capri delivers up to 1,500 nits of brightness and a 2.5mm pixel pitch, along with a refresh rate of up to 7,680Hz to reduce scanline artifacts. Integrated into Sony’s virtual production ecosystem, Capri supports real-time color calibration and motion tracking.

Looking ahead, Sony plans to release version 3.0 of its virtual production toolkit in fall 2025. This update will introduce off-axis color shift compensation for curved displays, reducing the need for post-production color correction across Capri, Verona, and Crystal LED B series.

The name of this new product very involuntarily reminds me of a German beverage I used to enjoy heaps of as a kid, but the inspiration probably came from the Italian island – so nothing done wrong by Sony here.