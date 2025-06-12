LG’s Hidden Booth at Infocomm Features AI Avatar

June 12, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

There’s been a lot of curiosity leading up to Infocomm this year around whether we’d finally see AI solutions that truly bring something new to the table for digital signage. Earlier in the year, at ISE in February, many were expecting a bigger AI splash. What we mostly got were early beta versions of generative content tools or vague “AI-powered” features that didn’t always live up to the label.

Fast forward six months, we’re starting to see some interesting use cases, especially when it comes to AI assistants and agent-style tools – even if they aren’t perfect yet. One example is Korbyt’s content creation assistant. Another can be found at LG’s booth, which is mostly hidden behind a wall this year in a set-up they call “consultative meeting hub.”

There, LG a 30-inch transparent OLED screen running an AI assistant developed by a company called Invisible Arts. The display concept is intended to act as a digital concierge or virtual assistant that can help reduce operational challenges faced by commercial customers while improving consumer satisfaction.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen AI avatars or synthetic humans in digital signage. Companies like Hong Kong’s Pantheon Lab have already deployed similar systems for public transport in Singapore and Hong Kong. But for LG, pairing AI with transparent OLED seems like a natural fit. But for LG, pairing an AI assistant with transparent OLED makes sense, as they’ve been trying to find practical commercial use cases for the technology since its invention. Even though it is still very niche, this could be one of the real-life applications they’ve been looking for.