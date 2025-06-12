Infocomm 25: Full House, But Some Things Are Missing

June 12, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

Infocomm 2025 kicked off today, and the halls are buzzing as usual. But there’s one big difference this year: Samsung and LG are nowhere to be found – at least at first glance. Instead of their usual massive booths, Samsung is tucked away in a private meeting room outside the main hall, while LG keeps its products hidden behind walls on the show floor.

But their low-key presence leaves plenty of room for others to step into the spotlight – and Philips is doing just that. The company showed up in full force, launching a foldable all-in-one LED display and announcing a new global partnership with audio brand Shure. Thanks to this partnership, Shure’s devices will now work seamlessly with Philips’ Wave remote management platform. Even the top execs from TPV, Philips’ parent company in Taiwan, flew in to sign the deal right at the booth.

Another pleasant surprise is Brightsign’s booth, which is bigger and bolder than expected. They’re teaming up with more than ten software partners this year. Familiar names like Nexmosphere and Intuiface are there, along with a slick new AR solution from Geenee.

With Samsung and LG sitting this one out, Sony is taking full advantage. They’re showcasing the widest range of products at the show – from expanding their display lineup to unveiling tools for device management and no-touch interaction, thanks to a partnership with Ameria. It is an open secret that Sony handled the recent customs chaos better than most. While no one’s saying it out loud, Sony is clearly one of the winners in North America’s digital signage space right now.

As usual, software companies are well represented at Infocomm, but many are squeezed into smaller booths, making it tough to spot what makes each one unique. That said, a few stand out – Appspace is holding strong, and Spectrio is making waves with a two-level booth showcasing its platform in style. Meanwhile, Poppulo and its new acquisition, Reach, are still exhibiting separately – but that could change soon.