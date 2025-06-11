TCL Launches New Pro Display Brand at Infocomm

June 11, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

While some Chinese manufacturers are absent at this year’s Infocomm for obvious reasons, the TV giant TCL has chosen Orlando to launch a new brand for North America: TCL professional. The brand focuses exclusively on pro displays and – in contrast to TCL’s Moka brand – will eventually offer a full line-up of signage solutions beyond standard LCD, including LED and high-brightness outdoor displays.

The first three series TCL brought to Infocomm are all SoC models that offer compatibility with several third-party platform partners. One of the first integrations that TCL demos in Orlando is Videri’s CMS and RDM solution. What’s also fairly remarkable is that the displays come with a five-year warranty right from the start, which is two years more than the industry-standard.

