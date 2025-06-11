PPDS Introduces Foldable All-in-One LED at Infocomm

June 11, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

One of the main barriers to adopting LED walls in corporate and public environments continues to be cost. But one argument that seems to convinc enterprises indecisive about the investment is transportability. With mobile and foldable displays that can fit through standard doorways and inside elevators, a single display can potentially serve multiple rooms, maximizing return on investment.

PPDS has recognized this potential and is launching its first foldable LED display at Infocomm, the 135” Philips Unite LED 6000 Series All-in-One. This 135-inch direct view LED display can be adjusted in height and folded to fit into a flight case to adress common challenges related to transportation, installation, and accessibility in LED set-ups.

The displays features COB technology with a pixel pitch of 1.55mm. Running Android 11 on a built-in SoC, the display supports direct installation of web apps and software. It is compatible with Philips Wave, PPDS’ cloud-based remote device management platform. Features of the platform include remote monitoring and control, firmware updates, playlist management, and scheduling of power settings.

The 6000 series also incorporates an ultra-low standby mode that consumes less than 0.5 watts, as well as an instant power-up feature via remote control.

PPDS is currently showcasing the Foldable LED at Infocomm and will make it available for demonstrations at PPDS Studios globally.